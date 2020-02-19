ValuEngine Downgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

CMWAY opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $61.21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.