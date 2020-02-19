ValuEngine Downgrades Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Arts-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.83. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. acquired 41,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,581 shares of company stock valued at $99,667. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

