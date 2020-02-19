Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.878-2.961 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $154.21. 83,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.