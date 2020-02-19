Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.