Vale (VALE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,021,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,206,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vale has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

