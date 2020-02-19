Utrust Price Tops $0.0149 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. Utrust has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

