US Bancorp DE Sells 223 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE CM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

