US Bancorp DE Sells 16,950 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 114.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 418,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 180,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 190.0% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the period.

In other Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 89,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

