US Bancorp DE Sells 11,790 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. 4,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $142.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

