US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 72.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,198. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

