US Bancorp DE Has $890,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 264,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,390. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $100.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.