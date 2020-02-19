US Bancorp DE Has $859,000 Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 31.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

BCPC stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,930. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

