US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 266,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 512,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

