Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 3,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

