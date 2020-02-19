United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 5.3% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.10, 5,766,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,476,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 170.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 123,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

