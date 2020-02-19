United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,498. United States Cellular has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.74.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

