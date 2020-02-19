United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020 // Comments off

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,498. United States Cellular has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.74.

USM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

