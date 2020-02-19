United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

UPS opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

