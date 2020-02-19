United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03 and a beta of -0.14.

Several research firms recently commented on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

