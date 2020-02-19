UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation expects the acquisition of Columbia Midstream and the AmeriGas Partners to boost its performance in the long term. The company is adding more customers to its base on a continuous basis. After adding 14,000 customers in fiscal 2019, UGI Corporation added another 4000 customers in first-quarter fiscal 2020. The company expects to invest nearly $850 million in fiscal 2020. However, in the past 12 months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. The company caters to its customers’ propane requirement from a limited number of suppliers with fixed-price contracts. So any disruption in the supply of propane will affect business and profitability. The company is exposed to several regulatory and environmental uncertainties, which is likely to increase expenses.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UGI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in UGI by 134.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

