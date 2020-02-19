UBS Group Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $68.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

