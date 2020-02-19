U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

GROW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

