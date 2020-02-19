Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

