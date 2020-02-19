TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $238.24

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.24 and traded as low as $225.67. TT Electronics shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 1,911,567 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.27.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

