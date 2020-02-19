TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $238.24

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $238.24 and traded as low as $225.67. TT Electronics shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 1,911,567 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.27.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

