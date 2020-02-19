Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,956 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $93,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,948,000.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

