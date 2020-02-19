Trimble’s (TRMB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,652,000 after buying an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after buying an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after buying an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.