Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.64. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

