TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

