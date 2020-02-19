Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $3.29. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $128.01 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.