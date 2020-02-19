TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up to $98.13

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.03, but opened at $98.13. TransUnion shares last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 2,541,864 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

