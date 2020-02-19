Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Transocean stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 6,046,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

