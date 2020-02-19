Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,499 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

