Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,499 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 777% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.
Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96.
In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.
Vistra Energy Company Profile
Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.