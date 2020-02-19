Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 10th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.