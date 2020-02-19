Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.05% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

IYF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,572. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

