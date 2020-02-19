Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 15,147 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,363,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,112,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 279,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.