Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,515 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 280.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $46,311,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $24,297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

