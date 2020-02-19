Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

