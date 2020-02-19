Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $764,000 in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.52% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,581. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

