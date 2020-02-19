Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 576.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alleghany by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, hitting $842.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $837.13.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

