Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $169.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

