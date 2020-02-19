Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,393 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 445,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 74,549 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. 711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

