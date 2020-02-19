Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 39,512 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vale were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Vale by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 798,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,206,326. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

