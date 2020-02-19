Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 26,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.