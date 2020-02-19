TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $93,353.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043252 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,157.56 or 1.00086812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,904,578 coins and its circulating supply is 16,702,596 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

