TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Announces Earnings Results

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TiVo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TIVO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 218,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,162. The firm has a market cap of $859.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.20. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIVO. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

