TI Trust Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. 1,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,528. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.49 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

