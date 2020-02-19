TI Trust Inc. Invests $39,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,921,000 after purchasing an additional 906,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,793,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QCOM traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.