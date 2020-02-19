TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,452 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 894,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,481. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.