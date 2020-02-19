TI Trust Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 201,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.