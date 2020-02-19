Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,064.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $288,593.00 and $8,064.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00050358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00492268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.86 or 0.06627097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005121 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

