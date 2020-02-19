Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $52,330.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $52,330.00 and approximately $54,863.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00759679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.